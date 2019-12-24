The JEA Board of Directors will meet Tuesday morning to discuss ending the Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) bidding process to find potential buyers of the public utility.

The meeting comes after Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry called on the Board to hold the meeting after a series of 'missteps' over the past few months.

JEA Board Chair April Green called for the Special Board Meeting to begin at 9 a.m. to discuss the future of the ITN process.

The meeting will be held in the JEA Tower, located at 21 W. Church Street, T-19. First Coast News will be streaming the meeting LIVE right here and on Facebook.

"I've asked the Board Chair to call a meeting to pull and put an end to the ITN process," Curry said on Monday. "Put an end to this option, which is one option of many... I've also asked the Board Chair, I'm going to reiterate, pull the process and make all information surrounding this and a part of this public as soon as possible."

First Coast News asked the Mayor about his previous stance on JEA, since he supported the pursuit of privatization when he was seeking reelection. The mayor said he only supported the process to find out the utility's value and open up for bids.

"I said I wouldn't be introducing any legislation to recapitalize. What happening in this process was the board was looking at multiple strategic options, one of which was the value, one option of five for a way forward," said Curry. "They took that initiative. I said I supported the process, I never said I support a privatization or recapitalization. I said it's part of the options that ought to be discussed."

In August, the mayor said selling JEA could make the city debt-free, but he insisted he would not be involved in the decision-making process.

Two weeks ago the mayor sent a letter to JEA board members suggesting they speed up the bidding process to be completed in January.