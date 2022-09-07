JEA grace period is ending - bills due September 18

The summer grace period, which began August 1, will end September 18. While people could not have their service shut off during this time, that privilege will end.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A summer grace period by JEA is ending on September 18.

JEA announced starting Aug. 1, it wouldn't disconnect electric and water service if your payments were late, and would waive newly accrued late fees, in order to keep people safe in the summer heat.

A release from JEA also said the measures are part of a broader plan to help address high utility bills due to increased fuel costs and higher consumption.

If you are behind on your bills, you will need to pay them by September 18 to avoid having your power or water turned off.