JEA sending aid to Louisiana in the face of Hurricane Laura, Tropical Storm Marco

31 service members went to Lafayette, La., to aid local organizations in maintaining their power grid.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA said they sent crews to Lafayette, La. on Wednesday afternoon in order to help maintain their power grid. 

The 31 crew members deployed from JEA's Westside and Southside stations at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. They are scheduled to help with Lafayette Utility's recovery efforts Thursday afternoon after Hurricane Laura passes. 

This is the second utility aid request JEA has helped with since Aug. 7, the first being in New York after Hurricane Isaias. 

JEA crew members will still maintain COVID-19 safety measures while in Lafayette. Those include daily sanitizing of vehicles and equipment, wearing masks, and providing each crew member with his or her own truck.

