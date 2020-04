JEA crews are working to repair a 24-inch water main break in the Bartram area Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., JEA said the water main break is located near 6280 Race Track Rd., just east of Bartram Springs Parkway near the dog track.

The break is an area off of the road, so drivers should proceed with caution.

JEA plans to send an update once the water main break has been fixed.

