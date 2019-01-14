Back in November First Coast News showed you a three quarter mile stretch of road on Dunn Avenue where at least a dozen lights weren't working.

Crews fixed lights on the south side of Dunn Avenue, but couldn't access boxes on the right.

JEA told us they couldn’t get access to all the FDOT boxes without destroying them. FDOT told us Monday, to their knowledge, the lights have been working for weeks, but JEA is planning to re-inspect them to make sure.

Now, JEA says they're reinspecting those lights to make sure they're fully functional.