JEA plans to upgrade water meters for all 420,000 customers

The project will be launching this week in Nassau County and JEA says it will ensure that all water users have more information about the amount of water they use.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is taking on a massive project that it hopes will help customers more easily monitor their water consumption.

The company plans on upgrading all of its 420,000 water meters for both residential and commercial customers, a process expected to last about four years.

The project will be launching this week in Nassau County and JEA says it will ensure that all water users have more information about the amount of water they use and to help improve customer service.

An enhanced, state-of-the-art Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology will be deployed to help phase out a more dated radio interface system.

Through this remote technology, JEA says it can perform readings more quickly and efficiently, eliminating manual readings in some neighborhoods.

There is no additional cost to customers for the new meters.

JEA will notify customers in advance about their upgrades with postcards and email reminders on what to expect. Crews will begin work this week in Nassau County. The company says it cannot schedule individual appointments for meter replacements.

Customers do not need to be present during the upgrade process. However, if customers are present, they should be aware that technicians may need to briefly disconnect their water service while the work is being performed. The technician will notify customers upon arrival so they can be prepared for a service interruption should it be necessary.