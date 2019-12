JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 3,000 JEA customers lost power in Argyle Forest Monday night, according to the utility's outage map.

The outage was reported at 7:25 p.m., affecting 3,029 customers. JEA says crews were sent to the scene. Power was restored as of 8:48 p.m.

JEA is working to assess the cause of the outage.