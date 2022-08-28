JEA lifts boil water advisory that impacted parts of Southside, Town Center

Two days of testing the water have produced clear results, according to a statement released on Sunday morning by the company.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for the Sandalwood area after detecting E. coli in a raw water sample, days before.

JEA recommends customers in the impacted area flush lines for 3 minutes.