JEA lifts boil water advisory that impacted parts of Southside, Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for the Sandalwood area after detecting E. coli in a raw water sample, days before.
Two days of testing the water have produced clear results, according to a statement released on Sunday morning by the company.
JEA recommends customers in the impacted area flush lines for 3 minutes.
The boil water advisory began on Aug. 26, impacting an area in the Southside that includes more than 19,500 JEA customers. In the days since the bacteria was detected, JEA said they sampled water from the wells and plant.