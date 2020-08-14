JEA issues precautionary boil water advisory for Southwest Duval, Oakleaf areas

Water should be boiled before being used for drinking, food preparation and cooking. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.

JEA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Southwest area of Duval County along with the Oakleaf area after a water main break Friday afternoon.

The water main break happened near 13333 103rd Street on Jacksonville’s Westside. Crews were able to isolate the water main and restored service to all affected customers.

The boil water advisory affects all residents and businesses highlighted in the below map. Those affected have been notified by JEA via text, email or phone call.

Water should be boiled before being used for drinking, food preparation and cooking. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute before being used.

The advisory was issued as a precaution until samples can be analyzed at JEA’s laboratory to ensure the drinking water is not contaminated. Once the advisory is lifted, JEA will contact those effected via text, email or phone call. At that time, JEA recommends customers flush their water lines for at least three minutes to remove air and possible sediments from the lines.