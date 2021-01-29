JEA issues precautionary boil water advisory for Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

Water should be boiled before being used for drinking, food preparation and cooking. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for residents and businesses in Jacksonville Heights and surrounding neighborhoods following a 16-inch water main break this morning at Noroad and California Avenue Friday afternoon.

JEA crews are on-site making repairs.

Water should be boiled before being used for drinking, food preparation and cooking. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute before being used.

The advisory was issued as a precaution until samples can be analyzed at JEA’s laboratory to ensure the drinking water is not contaminated. Once the advisory is lifted, JEA will contact those effected via text, email or phone call. At that time, JEA recommends customers flush their water lines for at least three minutes to remove air and possible sediments from the lines.

Impacted communities and businesses include but are not limited to:

1. Jacksonville Heights Community

2. Gregory West Apartments

3. Family Dollar – 4210 Old Middleburg Rd N

4. Circle K - 4152 Old Middleburg Rd N

5. Gregory Drive Elementary School

6. Westin Community

7. Foxwood Community

8. Springtree/Springpointe Community

9. God’s Prophetic Outreach - 3920 Old Middleburg Rd N

10. TJ’s Small Appliances - 3740 Bramble Rd

11. Harvest Ministries Jax Campus - 2550 Fouraker Rd

12. Greater Church of God by Faith - 2434 Old Middleburg Rd N