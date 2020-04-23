JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week JEA was handed a federal grand jury subpoena to fulfill a comprehensive records request related to the federal investigation into the utility, according to multiple sources.

The subpoena comes in the midst of a parallel investigation by Jacksonville City Council into the utility's failed privatization process and controversial bonus plan proposal.

First Coast News has reached out to JEA for confirmation and to request a copy of the subpoena. A spokesperson for the utility is working to fulfill that request.

A source confirmed to First Coast News the federal subpoena requests a slew of records on everything from the invitation-to-negotiate process (ITN) to the workings of the senior leadership team at the time.

In early March, First Coast News reported that interim JEA CEO Melissa Dykes, who took the reigns after the ousting of former CEO Aaron Zahn, would be asked to go under oath by council's special investigative committee.

Zahn, who was officially shown the door in January after a long administrative leave, was deeply involved in the behind-the-scenes push for privatization, as well as the controversial bonus plan scheme.

Sources tell On Your Side that both the names of both Dykes and Zahn are included in the subpoena.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's office said the mayor is aware of the subpoena, and that the office is not aware of any records being requested from their staff.

