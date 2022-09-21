JEA disconnections update: how many have lost service, how many shutoffs planned for today

An estimated 1,156 disconnections are planned for Wednesday, JEA said. Yesterday 482 customers were shut off.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA's waves of disconnections continue Wednesday, with an estimated 1,156 disconnections planned for today, according to JEA.

Those numbers are subject to change throughout the day as customers make payments or secure payment arrangements, JEA said.

On Tuesday, 482 customers were disconnected, according to JEA. As of 8 a.m. today, they had restored power for 358 customers.

JEA said they estimate nearly 12,000 customers avoided disconnection as a result of the moratorium. As of 12 a.m. today, JEA said they have assisted 6,020 JEA customers with securing payment plans since Aug. 1.

At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk with overdue electric bills. Disconnections were set to start Monday but were pushed to yesterday.

For those at risk of losing power, you need to pay your bill in full or set up a payment plan.

The disconnections are happening in waves, according to JEA. This week, about 3800 accounts are at risk of being in the dark, JEA Manager of Media Relations Karen McAllister said.