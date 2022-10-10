JEA crews will go to Sanibel Island to help restore utilities

During Hurricane Ian, mutual aid crews from around the country came to Jacksonville to help keep utilities running. Now JEA is paying it forward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During Hurricane Ian, mutual aid crews from around the country came to Jacksonville to help keep utilities running. Now, JEA will pay it forward, helping to restore utilities in Sanibel Island, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Much of the island is without running water and utilities.

Three crew members departed Sunday morning to assess the Sanibel Island area, and 36 employees left to join them at 2:30 Monday.

The crews plan to begin work on Sanibel’s municipal wastewater system Tuesday, according to a press release.



Once the teams arrive, they will be working to repair Sanibel Island’s gravity sewer system, lift stations and force mains.