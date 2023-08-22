JEA issues boil water advisory for more than 25,000 customers

JEA says all affected customers in the south Philips Highway and Nocatee should also conserve water.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for more that 25,000 Jacksonville customers.

Customers on the south end of Philips Highway and the Nocatee area were affected after a water main break on U.S. 1 near Greenland Road, according to JEA.

The St. Johns County Board of Commissioners said affected areas include customers north of Stokes Landing and south of County Road 210 West and along International Golf Parkway east of St. Marks Pond. This includes Twin Creeks, Beacon Lakes, Walden Chase, Palencia, Las Calinas, Florentine and Kensington.

JEA is asking all impacted customers to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, food preparation, cooking, or brushing teeth.

JEA is also encouraging customers to conserve water because of low water pressure on JEA's water system.

Crews are actively repairing the water main break as safely and quickly as possible, JEA says.

JEA issued a notice to customers at approximately 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, warning customers they may experience poor water pressure or no water at all in the affected areas.