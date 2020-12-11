JEA crews on standby ahead of Eta, utility reminding customers to report downed lines and outages

With extensive rainfall and winds expected as Eta arrives on the First Coast, JEA crews are standing by to respond to outages across the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Eta brings rain and damaging winds to parts of the Sunshine State, utility crews along the First Coast are standing by for a weakened storm that could still lead to outages.

For JEA crews, this is not the first rodeo of 2020. The utility has dispatched to multiple parts of the country during this hurricane season, including the Panhandle for Hurricane Sally and Louisiana for Hurricane Laura.

"We do a lot of prepping year-round," said JEA spokesperson Simone Garvey-Ewan. "We have our incident command staff on hand, and crews are on standby so when they get the call, they're ready to go."

Garvey-Ewan said the utility has been working to harden its electric and wastewater systems, and that utility staff feel confident about JEA's ability to respond to outages from Eta.

When crews, which are positioned throughout the JEA coverage area, respond to an outage, they have to first be aware if conditions could limit a response.

"We check for wind speed and weather," Garvey-Ewan said. "We want to make sure it's not raining, and we want to make sure the wind is not above a certain speed."

First Coast News Chief Meteorologist Tim Deegan forecasts gusts near 40 miles per hour, which could be enough to topple trees and affect power lines.

JEA is asking customers to stay inside, especially if there's an outage. Never approach downed lines, and avoid standing water.

If you see downed lines or want to report an outage, you can do so on JEA's website or by calling 904-665-6000.

Garvey-Ewan said JEA's crews are more than ready to respond to any circumstances the storm could present.