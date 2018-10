JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fifty JEA crew members from two locations in Jacksonville are traveling to Tallahassee on Thursday to help with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

The crews heading to Tallahassee include line crews and technicians. They will be helping with power restoration in the areas affected by the storm.

Hurricane Michael left more than 300,000 people in Florida without power. In Tallahassee, more than 100,000 people were left without power.

