JEA crews headed to Tallahassee to assist with storm restoration efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With storms rolling across the First Coast area and throughout many parts of North Florida, JEA crew members were deployed Thursday to Tallahassee to assist with power restoration.

The Florida Municipal Electric Association reached out to JEA on behalf of the city of Tallahassee for mutual aid assistance after severe, overnight storms left thousands without power. About 10 percent of the utility's customers were without power as of early Thursday morning.

38 JEA crew members left in a convoy of utility trucks from JEA's westside and southside service centers, according to a release.

"We are proud to answer the call to assist a neighboring community during a time of need," JEA Managing Director & CEO Jay Stowe said. "Being part of a national network of support is one of the many benefits of being a community-owned utility."