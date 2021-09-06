JEA contractors to trim trees in Springfield neighborhood in anticipation for hurricane season

Tree trimming is an important step to help maintain power and keep people safe during dangerous storms, according to JEA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews from JEA will begin trimming trees in the Springfield neighborhood Wednesday in anticipation of hurricane season.

JEA says it has invested millions of dollars to make electric systems resistant to storm-related damage, most power outages during storms come from tree branches falling on power lines. This means areas with more mature trees are more vulnerable to outages.

All trimming will be performed by professional contractors to ensure the long-term health of the tree. Crews also receive training to help maintain sensitive tree canopies when working in historical districts like Springfield.