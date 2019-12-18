JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aaron Zhan is out. For the last several weeks, the head of JEA has been mired in controversy and the focus of mounting criticism of the city-owned utility. Tuesday, his own board of directors demanded he leaves.

Now the only question is how much money will he leave with and when his last day will be.

Some may ask the question of why Aaron Zahn is getting paid at all. Had the board terminated him Tuesday, it could have ended up costing the utility more in the long run.

“While I will say I do not like it, unfortunately, we are left with those choices today," said JEA board member Henry Brown.

Taxpayers would have owed Zahn $842,000 as part of his current severance package. They could have fired him with a reason but potentially face costly legal challenges, which could produce an even higher figure.

The CEO's lawyer did say Zahn was willing to reduce the owed amount to $525,000, but the board decided instead to negotiate. General Counsel and Zahn’s attorneys will now have seven days to reach a termination agreement.

“I personally have received calls from previous employees, board members that there is more to this, we are talking about an investigation that needs to be had," Green said.

The board has also asked the city's attorney to conduct an investigation into Zahn and approved current president Melissa Dykes to take over as Interim CEO.

“We clearly, based on the community conversations, have a lot of work to do to restore trust with the community," Dykes said. "I think that starts with our internal processes and how we do business."

The most pressing business of course is whether the utility will continue talks with nine potential buyers and be sold.

“What we asked for today is that we be presented with every option," said JEA board chair April Green.

The board will look to make a recommendation if those talks will continue at their Jan. 28 meeting. Either way, it won’t be with Zahn as CEO.

