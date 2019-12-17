JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first floor of City Hall Monday was not packed for a regular council meeting but a special hearing regarding the city's utility JEA.

JEA CEO Aaron Zahn was in the hot seat with Jacksonville City Council members at a special hearing to talk about a bonus plan for the utility company. Council members asked if the plan approved by JEA's board of directors were legal and if they were designed to help executives. At the same time, council member Matt Carlucci is drafting a resolution to ask for a Grand Jury investigation.

“One of the main feedbacks that I got from all employees was that they felt like they deserved some ownership of JEA because of the value that they created, and I agree with that," Zahn said.

Zahn sat before council members as some questioned how the utility company's board approved millions in bonuses for employees. Some argued the incentives would increase if a sale went through and questioned whether those incentives would benefit executives.

At-Large Council Member Ron Salem argued JEA board members did not know what they were approving at a July meeting, despite a unanimous vote. The vote, 7-0, to pass nearly $4 million in bonuses for employees. Incentives some contend would benefit executives with the sale of the company.

“Somebody should’ve reviewed those numbers with them prior to that board meeting, and they indicated to me they were not briefed prior to this board meeting," Salem said.

Zahn admitted to the council he’s made mistakes.

“My duty as the CEO should’ve either been to pull it back or make a recommendation that it not be approved," Zahn said.

The bonuses are now expected to be taken off of the table at JEA’s Tuesday meeting.

“Money given to different consultants, attorneys’, we don’t know much, how it was done, how they were chosen," Carlucci said.

The entire process has Carlucci asking for a grand jury to investigate.

“A grand jury is made up of average citizens, that’s why I think a third-party that is non-political needs to take a look at this," Carlucci said.

As discussions are expected to continue Tuesday, it will likely be January before council members will take up a discussion about backing a grand jury investigation.

