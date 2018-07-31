JEA issued a boil water advisory Monday for several communities after a water main break in the San Pablo area
The advisory has been issued for the following neighborhoods near the shopping center at 1650 San Pablo Rd S:
- Bentwater Place on Hodges
- Banyan Bay Apartment Homes
- San Pablo Creek
- IBIS Point
- Marsh Sound
- Osprey Pointe
- Ketch Cove
- Covington Green
- Holiday Harbor
- Pine Island
- Pirate Court
- Drakes Point Drive
- Partial Sections of Villages of Pablo
- - All Streets north of and including Crystal Cove Drive, Chesterbrook Court and Falcon Crest Drive
- 2610 – 2728 blocks of Canyon Falls Drive
The notice will be in effect until the main has been fixed and two consecutive days of satisfactory bacterial results, says JEA.
Customers are advised to bring water to a boil for at least one minute before drinking, food preparation or cooking. JEA also suggests flushing water lines for three minutes after water returns.
For more information, call JEA Customer Service at 904-655-6000.
