JEA issued a boil water advisory Monday for several communities after a water main break in the San Pablo area

The advisory has been issued for the following neighborhoods near the shopping center at 1650 San Pablo Rd S:

Bentwater Place on Hodges

Banyan Bay Apartment Homes

San Pablo Creek

IBIS Point

Marsh Sound

Osprey Pointe

Ketch Cove

Covington Green

Holiday Harbor

Pine Island

Pirate Court

Drakes Point Drive

Partial Sections of Villages of Pablo - All Streets north of and including Crystal Cove Drive, Chesterbrook Court and Falcon Crest Drive 2610 – 2728 blocks of Canyon Falls Drive



The notice will be in effect until the main has been fixed and two consecutive days of satisfactory bacterial results, says JEA.

Customers are advised to bring water to a boil for at least one minute before drinking, food preparation or cooking. JEA also suggests flushing water lines for three minutes after water returns.

For more information, call JEA Customer Service at 904-655-6000.

© 2018 WTLV