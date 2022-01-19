JEA: Samples show decrease in bacteria levels in Pottsburg Creek | Warning signs remain in place

While the newer samples show bacteria levels have decreased, they remain elevated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Samples taken Tuesday at Pottsburg Creek show there is decreased bacteria levels in three locations both downstream and upstream from a lift station that caused a sewage overflow.

On Sunday, an equipment failure at the JEA lift station on Holiday Road caused 90,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the creek and the surrounding area.

According to JEA, despite remediation efforts, samples taken Monday showed there was elevated bacteria levels in the creek. While the newer samples show bacteria levels have decreased, they remain elevated.

JEA is increasing monitoring of the construction site at the lift station with 24-7 staff coverage. That increased monitoring will remain for the next two to three months. JEA will also use an electronic monitoring system that will alert JEA management of any system issues.