JEA: 90,000 gallons of sewage overflows near and into Pottsburg Creek

JEA recommends people not to swim, drink or fish from bodies of water affected by the sewage overflow.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An equipment failure at the JEA Holiday Road lift station caused 90,000 gallons of sewage to overflow near and into Pottsburg Creek Sunday.

According to JEA, a failure with the bypass pump during a construction project in the area to improve the system caused the spill. After an inspection, crews soon made repairs. The station is working normally as of Monday.

JEA quickly remediated the area and applied hydrated lime to the affected soil to kill bacteria and reduce odors.