JDog Junk Removal among several business taking part in TPC 11th annual Military Job Fair

The fair is free and open to military personnel, veterans and military spouses. Nearly 30 companies will be on hand. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — The 11th annual Players Military Job Fair will take place on Saturday March 5 at TPC Sawgrass.

Almost 30 businesses will be at the fair, including JDog Junk Removal.

JDog has a location in Jacksonville and is veteran owned and operated.

The business specializes in junk removal and hauling services for homes and businesses in the area.

Director of Business Development, Michael Getka, said its the second year JDog will be at the fair and is hoping to add two more employees.

"The platform that they (THE PLAYERS) have and the number of people that they can reach and highlight veterans and these job fairs and support for companies like ours and other companies out there that support veterans it's just huge it's amazing and we're definitely appreciative," Getka said.

The job fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at "The patriots outpost" along the 16th hole of the Stadium Course.

Wear business casual and bring resumes. Parking is free.

Participating companies include:

Amazon

Boeing

CIT

City of Jacksonville

Clay County

Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic at Centerstone

Customs and Border Protection

ESGR/H2H

FL Reserve Component Transit Assistance

Florida Blue/GuideWell

FSCJ

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Jacksonville University

JDog

LSI

Morgan Stanley

O2O

Operation New Uniform

Optum

RFSmart

Synergy Technologies

Tallahassee Police Dept.

Trident Refit Facility

UNF

USO

VyStar CU