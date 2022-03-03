JDog Junk Removal among several business taking part in TPC 11th annual Military Job Fair

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — The 11th annual Players Military Job Fair will take place on Saturday March 5 at TPC Sawgrass.
Almost 30 businesses will be at the fair, including JDog Junk Removal.
JDog has a location in Jacksonville and is veteran owned and operated.
The business specializes in junk removal and hauling services for homes and businesses in the area.
Director of Business Development, Michael Getka, said its the second year JDog will be at the fair and is hoping to add two more employees.
"The platform that they (THE PLAYERS) have and the number of people that they can reach and highlight veterans and these job fairs and support for companies like ours and other companies out there that support veterans it's just huge it's amazing and we're definitely appreciative," Getka said.
The job fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at "The patriots outpost" along the 16th hole of the Stadium Course.
Wear business casual and bring resumes. Parking is free.
Participating companies include:
Amazon
Boeing
CIT
City of Jacksonville
Clay County
Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic at Centerstone
Customs and Border Protection
ESGR/H2H
FL Reserve Component Transit Assistance
Florida Blue/GuideWell
FSCJ
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
Jacksonville University
JDog
LSI
Morgan Stanley
O2O
Operation New Uniform
Optum
RFSmart
Synergy Technologies
Tallahassee Police Dept.
Trident Refit Facility
UNF
USO
VyStar CU
Career Source