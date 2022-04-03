JAXPORT presents 2022 State of the Port address

The event will provide updates on JAXPORT’s business growth, major projects and supply chain trends.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAXPORT’s growth and plans for the future will be discussed Tuesday during the 2022 State of the Port address.

The event will provide updates on JAXPORT’s business growth, major projects and supply chain trends impacting Northeast Florida’s maritime industry to a crowd of 375 transportation and logistics professionals.

The event will feature a panel discussion featuring JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace and leaders from global companies who have grown their businesses in and around JAXPORT.