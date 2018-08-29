JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville gamer who also owns a food truck is taking action to help the employees of the restaurant and game bar where tragedy unfolded Sunday.

Evan Werthman visits GLHF Game Bar, located inside Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing, every week. A gunman opened fire on gamers competing in a Madden tournament there Sunday, killing two people and injuring many more before turning the gun on himself.

“It’s shocking, I guess, just to see something like that -- something that has brought us all together -- be twisted like that,” Werthman said.

Werthman and his girlfriend stopped by GLHF Game Bar Saturday, one day before tragedy struck.

“And we were actually watching Day 1 of the Madden tournament,” he said. “It was kind of sobering to have been there and then see it develop into something violent.”

When First Coast News stopped by Werthman’s home Wednesday, he was in the middle of an hours-long video game livestream to raise money for the victims and their families. But he also wanted to help the employees at Chicago Pizza and GLHF Game Bar who suddenly find themselves out of work.

“For an indefinite period of time, they have suddenly lost income,” Werthman said of the employees, who he said have grown to be like family. “And, you know, everybody has bills to pay and nobody plans for this to happen.”

This week, Werthman is donating 100 percent of the tips collected at his food truck, JoyShtick Food Truck, to the staff at Chicago Pizza and GLHF Game Bar. JoyShtick not only provides food, but also video games for customers to play.

Werthman said the community has already stepped up.

“It’s been really cool to see the community rally around this cause,” he said.

If you want to donate, you can find JoyShtick Food Truck at the following locations:

Thursday: Nemours, 11-2

Friday: ADT off Kernan, 11-2

Nocatee near Splash Water Park, 5-8

Saturday: JU Football Game, 1-4

