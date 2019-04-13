Jax Federal Credit Union is holding a free shredding event for residents on the First Coast.

Those who attend the event will be able to shred documents with any personal information on them.

This free event takes place on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Jax Federal Credit Union Headquarters located at 562 Park Street.

There is a limit of 4 paper bags of documents per person and the event will last until the two trucks are filled. Documents must be free of paper clips, staples, or any other paper fasteners.

Joe Nowland, the CEO of Jax Federal Credit Union, will be at the event discussing ways to protect yourself from fraud, how to reduce identity theft, and tips to help you decide what documents you should keep and for exactly how long.

