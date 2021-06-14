Jax Beaches prepare for Orange Crush weekend

Leaders issued a statement regarding their preparations and safety measures ahead of the event, saying that its organizers have not asked for any permits.

City leaders from Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach met Monday to talk about preparations ahead of the Orange Crush event set to take place this weekend.

Originally, event organizers were promoting the three-day weekend of parties and clubbing as taking place in Jacksonville Beach. But, when the event schedule was released last week, it appears none of the official events were booked at Beaches venues.

City leaders issued a statement regarding their preparations and safety measures ahead of the event, saying that the event's organizers have not asked for or been granted any permits from Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach or Jacksonville Beach.

"Beaches officials, law enforcement, and staff have monitored the event closely and have worked to stay appraised of the evolving plans," the statement says. "While there are no permitted events on public land, officials are prepared for a very busy weekend."

The festival moved to Duval County after taking place on Tybee Island's beach near Savannah for years. Organizers said they relocated to Jacksonville due to "civil rights violations and political injustices."

The event has been accompanied by its fair share of controversy. A YouTube video published in 2012 claims to show the aftermath of the festival, with the beach strewn with plastic bottles, bags and other litter.

"Due to the history of the event at its previous location, police departments across the area will assist to ensure that residents and visitors alike enjoy a safe weekend at the beach," the Beaches leaders' statement says.