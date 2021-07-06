Jax Beach police searching for missing teenage girl

Jacksonville Beach Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Shalisa Rosario, who left her home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after making statements about self-harm.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing teenage girl who reportedly made remarks about self-harm.

Shalisa is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with her hair typically worn in braids. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light blue jeans with holes down the front of the legs and black Vans tennis shoes.