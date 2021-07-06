Jax Beach police searching for missing teenage girl

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing teenage girl who reportedly made remarks about self-harm.
Police say 14-year-old Shalisa Rosario left her home in Jacksonville Beach around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after making statements about self-harm.
Shalisa is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with her hair typically worn in braids. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light blue jeans with holes down the front of the legs and black Vans tennis shoes.
Anyone who sees Shalisa or with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1667.
