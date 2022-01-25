Jax Beach man with autism found safe

After news alerts were sent out about Corrao's disappearance, a citizen was able to find him and bring him to police.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach man with autism who was missing early Tuesday morning has now been found.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said 25-year-old Lou Corrao is now safe.

After news alerts were sent out about Corrao's disappearance, a citizen was able to find him and bring him to police.

He is safe and was reunited with his family, police said.