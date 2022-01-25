Jax Beach man with autism found safe

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach man with autism who was missing early Tuesday morning has now been found.
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said 25-year-old Lou Corrao is now safe.
After news alerts were sent out about Corrao's disappearance, a citizen was able to find him and bring him to police.
He is safe and was reunited with his family, police said.
Corrao had left home Tuesday morning on foot around 1:51 a.m. He had expressed interest to his mother to be more independent, police said, so he would go on walks by himself in their neighborhood and had always returned home in the past.