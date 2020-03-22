JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of local restaurants around the First Coast are pitching in to help feed families in the community who have lost their jobs or who are having difficulty getting groceries.

The Ugly Cupcake Muffinry in Jacksonville Beach is one example of a family-owned local establishment that's working to provide for others while enduring hard times themselves. While they continue to provide take out throughout the weekend, the owners announced they will launch a new service as it closes its doors on Monday.

They have updated their website with details on how that new temporary meal system will work:

As we know there are currently many in need due to unexpected unemployment and unavailability of free school meal programs, we will have 2 very special additions: a package that will provide 5 fresh meals at no set price... pay what you can, if you can’t, we will cover it AND a pay it forward for anyone to donate any amount to help cover the cost of the free meals. We encourage service staff, musicians, retail workers, and students to please take advantage of this. Your name will not be made public when you order this package. The only caveat is that it must be picked up. If anyone needs anything else on days we are not scheduled for orders, please reach out via phone, website, or social media and we will do our best to help. We will continue this service for as long as we are able.

The message is written by "Chef Ivy Wolf, the Wolf family, and staff" who say they are "sending love with tears" as they make these changes and they call on everyone to come together and support one another during this difficult time.

The new service that starts on Monday will include some of their pantry stable items, fresh produce, soups, coffees, cold brews and tea. They will be offering individual and family meals.

They go on to say:

Please help all of us with small businesses by keeping us in your thoughts. Share our social media, send us messages so that we know we are not forgotten, use services that we are all trying to put in place to stay afloat. We encourage everyone to limit contact. We are not all blessed with good health, and we ask you to use this time as an opportunity to rest, be with family, and take care of others.



Please know this is not the new normal. This, too, shall pass. We will be here when it does. We are so grateful for all of you.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across both Southeast Georgia, Northeast Florida