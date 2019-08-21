1-800-BOARDUP is offering a $10,000 reward for any boater or pilot who finds the missing firefighters who have been lost at sea for six days as of Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

The post says in part that:

"Time is of the essence. We want to bring immediate attention to this urgent matter to boaters and pilots outside of the North Florida [area] who might not be aware of this situation or share the conviction of the heart that we have for our local hometown heroes."

The company asks the community to share the message with all coastal marinas and airports in North Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

According to a post by the CEO of the company, 1-800-BOARDUP is a nationwide network of firefigters helping those impacted by fires. 1-800-BOARDUP is headquartered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

For more information, contact 1-800boardup.com

MORE ABOUT THE MISSING FIREFIGHTERS

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Few clues, Gulf Stream making search for missing firemen extremely difficult, 'the area is becoming so large'

RELATED: Coast Guard to re-evaluate Wednesday evening if search will continue for two missing firemen

RELATED: TIMELINE: Summary of key events in search efforts for two missing firefighters

RELATED: A 'critical' day in search for missing firefighters: Coast Guard says more clues needed

RELATED: JFRD wives host prayer vigil for families of missing firefighters

RELATED: Man who found tackle bag belonging to missing JFRD firefighter calls it 'God's work'

RELATED: After five days lost at sea, Coast Guard says search for missing Florida boaters still '100 percent a rescue operation'

RELATED: Florida boaters answer JFRD's call for help in search of missing firefighters

RELATED: Search efforts for missing firefighters focusing on area 50 miles east of St. Augustine, JFRD asks for more volunteers

RELATED: JFRD Chief on search for missing Florida boaters: 'These guys have the skills to survive a long time'

RELATED: Wife of missing JFRD firefighter: 'I have an army of support ... I have faith'