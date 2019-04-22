A Rottweiler is safe after St. Johns County firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free her from a cinderblock, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said a resident returned to her home in Hastings where she found her 6-month-old puppy, Fifi, stuck with her head wedged inside one of the holes of the block.

The woman tried to free Fifi's head but couldn't, so she called the St. Johns County Communications Center for help. Deputies from the St. Johns County Sheriff's tried to free the puppy with soap and water but to no avail.

Soon, firefighters from Station 8 arrived and used the Jaws of Life to crack the block and free Fifi.