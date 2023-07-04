Picked or passed? Janey waits for a forever home for nearly a year at Jacksonville shelter

"She needs time to warm up to people, but once she does she is a big love bug," tells Samantha Ahnen with the Jacksonville Humane Society.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Behind a glass door kennel, Janey has watched hundreds of prospective owners walk by.

But the introverted, five-year-old mixed breed is still waiting for her chance to shine.

"She needs time to warm up to people, but once she does she is a big love bug," tells Samantha Ahnen with the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Ahnen says Janey’s previous owner was having health problems and couldn’t care for her anymore, so that’s how she ended up at the shelter. On average, Ahen says most dogs are only at JHS for about a month, but Janey is coming up on one year.

They say she would be great in a single-dog home with a couple or a family with older children and she’s visited a few foster families and came back with rave reviews.

"We have gotten the most amazing notes about her, so many of them say once Janey gets comfortable and feels understood, she will just flop over become the biggest snuggle bug and give you kisses," tells Ahnen.

So why is she still at JHS waiting?

Ahern says with long-termers like Janey, it often comes down to kennel presence.

"When you are walking through the runs at JHS and you see a perfect dog just smiling up at you, of course you are going to be drawn to that dog," explains Ahnen.

Others can be nervous and may bark and need a little time to warm up to the possible owners. Yet Ahnen says the love those dogs can bring to a family is just as strong, they just need a little extra TLC to open up.

"So the dogs that stay here longer, I think it is just because they haven’t had the chance to build that bond with somebody yet," tells Ahnen.

If you are interested in adopting Janey, here is some more information from Jax Humane:

- Janey can be nervous meeting new people and needs time to adjust.

- Janey uses 'consent petting' which means that if she isn't asking to be pet then respect her space and leave her to enjoy her time alone. Eventually she does warm up to people and will ask for more pets.

- Janey does much better the first few weeks in a home if people let her leash drag instead of getting in her space to take the leash on and off.

- Janey does communicate if she wants space or attention. She warms up to people faster when they respect what she wants.

- She would be optimal for a single dog home with no young children.

If you are interested in adopting Janey or another dog, there are multiple programs at The Jacksonville Humane Society to give you time to bond with a dog outside the shelter to see if it fits with your family.

They have their Dogs Day Out program or even their sleepover program where you can take a dog home for a night or two and see how it does with your family before you commit.