He served his church, his neighbors and community | Condolences pour in after Atlanta Police officer's death

Officer Jamaine "JC" Chester passed away Sunday.

ATLANTA — A community is grieving after a beloved Atlanta Police officer has died.

Officer Jamaine "JC" Chester passed away Sunday. Atlanta Police said he was found dead in his home.

"Our hearts are broke," Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to 11Alive.

"Officer Chester was first class in his representation of the department, he wore his uniform with pride, took policing seriously, and he expected the best out of everyone. He trained his fellow officers with clarity of purpose and enthusiasm unique only to those who understand the assignment. He loved being a police officer, loved his colleagues, friends, and family. He was kind, well-spoken, and he wore his heart on his sleeve."

APD said Chester worked with their Public Affairs Unit and was a giving and kind individual, even bringing snacks for his colleagues and individual boxes of Kleenex tissues for his teammates.

"Today, we are making good use of our Kleenex as we all fight to get through each moment in our new reality without him. It's odd how the little things now mean more than ever," a spokesperson with the department said.

At this time, no foul play is suspected in Chester's death, however, the circumstances of his passing are not confirmed yet, police said.

Chester was a prominent figure in the community beyond the department, as told by the condolences pouring in on his behalf.

"It is with deep sadness to officially announce the sudden passing of our Vision family member, Deacon Jamaine Chester, better known as JC," his church, Vision Cathedral of Atlanta, said in a post expressing the congregation's condolences.

Church leaders described Chester as a beloved member of Vision Cathedral for 15 years and said he served faithfully as deacon, prayer ministry leader, security team member and usher.

"He loved his Church and he exemplified it through his dedicated service," church leaders wrote. "We will forever remember his high praise, contagious smile and loving presence.

Chester also worked as a courtesy officer for 77 12th apartment complex, building officials said.

The midtown Atlanta complex announced his death via a statement to its residents, saying Chester lived at the apartment and was a courtesy officer.

"We are saddened to inform you that Atlanta Police Officer, 7712th Resident, and 7712th Courtesy Officer Jamaine "JC" Chester passed away last night," the statement read. "Please keep Officer Chester, his family, and The Atlanta Police Department in your thoughts."

The complex said emergency service request response will still be maintained.

Loved ones have announced a homegoing service for later this week and a memorial service next month.