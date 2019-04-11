"Breaking the curse.” That’s how Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan describes what the Lot J plans would do for the city.

Months ago, the city agreed to build a $450 million entertainment complex next to the Jaguars stadium.

Khan says it's especially important to bring a high-end hotel to Downtown to encourage influencers to stay.



The City of Jacksonville staff says there are some details left to iron out before Lot J development begins.

Across Gator Bowl Boulevard, the Hart Bridge ramp removal should start once football season is over.

Jaguars fans like Kerry Roth think the entertainment venues surrounding TIAA Bank Field need a boost.

"It would be awesome to have more attractions," Roth said.

Khan feels the same way as he’s waiting to develop Lot J into an entertainment complex.

In an interview with Jaguars.com and the Florida Times-Union, Khan says something like Lot J this has not happened downtown in 50 years.

Khan was passionate about getting a high-end hotel along Downtown's riverfront.

“Right now, the decision-makers, the influencers want to come to Jacksonville for business and get the hell out of there," he said. "It’s bad for the image, and it’s bad for the business.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's chief of staff Brian Hughes says projects like Lot J and the shipyards take time.

"I wish we could wave a wand and get that done, but there are substantial legal and financial hurdles that have to be undertaken to ensure the taxpayers are getting the best benefit for the dollars," Hughes said.

Hughes says knocking down the Hart Bridge ramps could start at the end of January 2020 while the framework of the Lot J agreement is still in the works.

“We’re doing the due diligence on the front end to make a deal which is basically agreed to and turning it into a formalized agreement that goes to the city council," Hughes said.

Roth is hoping that these plans for Downtown can become a reality.

"Whether it be from Shad Khan, city leaders or other investment if we can get revitalization for Downtown that'll be a positive for all citizens in the First Coast area," Roth said.

Khan also mentioned in his interview the Jaguars could continue to play a home game in London.

When asked about more home games leaving Jacksonville, Hughes says the city has not been asked to weigh in or consider that yet.