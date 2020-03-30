JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At a time when we are being encouraged to practice social distancing, having a companion by your side can help take away stress and make you feel less isolated.

"[My dog] Indie is keeping me sane for sure," Josh Lambo said. "You know, I have somebody to go through life with, you know stay at home with. I think it would be much more difficult if I were by myself."

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicker adopted Indie a few months ago from Fur Sisters - Furever Urs Rescue. The Jacksonville Beach rescue organization is looking for homes for more than a dozen dogs and puppies right now. On Friday, Lambo posted a video on Instagram offering for one week to pay half the adoption fee for anyone who adopts a dog from Fur Sisters and to pay for six months' worth of dog food.

Josh Lambo with his rescue dog, Indie

Josh Lambo

"I know that a lot of people right now would love to get dogs, but they are uncertain with their job status," Lambo said. "I don't want that to be an issue why a dog can't find his or her forever home. I'm very lucky to be in a position where I can offer something like this. I just hope people take me up on it."

It's an offer Kelly Krehbiel, the founder and president of Fur Sisters, said comes at the perfect time.

"There are a lot of dogs that are in shelters now that are not getting exposure. The volunteers can't come help. You know, they're closed to the public, so he wanted to help us help the dogs." Krehbiel said. "I think it's great, but it's so like him. Josh has been a really big supporter of Fur Sisters for the last several years. He's a really good person. He's got a good heart, and he loves dogs."

Fur Sisters dogs looking for forever homes

Fur Sisters

She said the response to his offer has been overwhelming with a lot of people turning in applications to adopt or foster the dogs, making room for her organization to rescue more dogs from kill shelters.

Lambo said as we go through this pandemic it's important for people to do whatever good that they can, by whatever means that they have available.

"We're one community. We need help each other," Lambo said. "Lots of people are coming together and being very, very selfless and that's a really good sign of the times."

Lambo's offer is good through Friday, April 3. The regular adoption fee at Fur Sisters is $275 for puppies and $175 for adult dogs. You can see the available dogs and find an application on Fur Sisters website.