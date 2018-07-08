JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach has seen a huge increase in sales over the past year. They expect an onslaught of customers this Thursday ahead of the Jaguars' first pre-season game.

They say their top three best-selling jerseys as of this week are the jerseys for Yannick Ngakoue, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Fournette.

As for Fanatics, they say their top three best-selling jerseys are Ramsey, Blake Bortles followed by Fournette.

Fanatics tells First Coast News team sales for the Jaguars are up 250 percent over the last 30 days compared to this time last year.

Fournette's jersey sales are up 450 percent, Bortles' jersey sales are up 630% and Ramsey's jersey sales are up 950 percent.

Their teal Ramsey jersey is the best-seller overall.

The stadium Pro Shops will be open for Thursday's pre-season game.

