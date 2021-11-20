Want free Jags tickets? Jaguars host 4th annual TEALgate Blood Drive

Anyone who donates blood Saturday at TIAA Bank Field will receieve a free home game ticket, a OneBlood fleece blanket and a wellness checkup.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and OneBlood are hosting their 4th annual TEALgate Blood Drive Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

All donors will receive a free ticket to a Jaguars home game as well as a OneBlood fleece and a wellness checkup. The wellness checkup serves as a mini physical with checks on donors' blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, and a cholesterol screening.

However, there is more happening than just blood donations. There will be music, food, games and appearances by the ROAR cheerleaders and Jaxon de Ville.

To be eligible, donors must at least 16 years old, 110 lbs and in good health. All attendees must wear masks.

The blood drive will be at Gallagher Club East from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Parking will be available in Lot C.