Showdown at The Bank: Jaguars game against Dallas sold out, with the playoffs on the line

The math says the Jaguars can still win their division and that quest can get a huge boost on Sunday if the Jags can upset the Cowboys.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday's game between the Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field has all the elements for a meaningful late-season NFL game.

And from the Jaguars' standpoint, who would have thought that was possible, one year after Urban Meyer was fired?

The franchise still has a long way to go. The Jaguars are 5-8 and fortunate to be in a division where that puts them two games off the lead held by the Tennessee Titans (7-6) with four games to play — one of them a home game against the Titans on Jan. 8.

Had the Jags not lost inexplicably at home to Houston (it's still the Texans' only victory of the season) and blown golden opportunities to beat Denver in London, Indianapolis on the road and the New York Giants at home, their record might be as good as 9-4, which would have put them in command of the AFC South.

But that was October and this is now. The math says the Jaguars can still win their division and that quest can get a huge boost on Sunday if the Jags can upset the Cowboys (10-3) in front of what could be the largest crowd since 69,442 watched a 10-3 playoff victory over Buffalo on Jan. 8, 2018.

The game is sold out and a limited number of standing-room-only tickets are being sold. Tickets can only be found on the secondary markets.

The game is huge for the team for several reasons.