JACKSONVILLE — The first three home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars means players and fans spend over three hours in the sunshine.

In the month of September, temperatures were above average for all but one day of the month.

“It's been just so humid. We sit on the FanDuel deck where the sun is just beating down constantly," Jaguars fan Shelby Mosely said.

The temperatures are hotter at TIAA Bank Field compared to Metlife Stadium according to Brooklyn native Mike Munoz.

“The difference, the sun is oppressive. Probably right now in Metlife, it might be in the 60s, high 50s, perfect football weather," Munoz said.

"On the tables, I actually got a blister last week on my elbow but it was worth it," Mosely said.

Fans can find cooling buses around the stadium once they enter the gates. Jacksonville Fire Rescue says in the first two home games, close to 20 people were taken to area hospitals, but not all of those calls were necessarily heat related.

