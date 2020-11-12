Jaguars DT DaVon Hamilton raises money for Jacksonville Humane Society through NFL's 'My Cause My Cleats'

Hamilton adopted his rescue dog, Woody, from the Jacksonville Humane Society.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may notice NFL players wearing some colorful cleats on the field and for each of them, the shoes carry a special meaning.

Players have the opportunity to pick a cause or non-profit organization important to them and raise money for it with custom-designed cleats.

A Jacksonville Jaguars player is helping man's best friend with his own rescue dog.

“I’ve been an animal person my whole life. A lot of those dogs [at shelters] have been there probably for a while, and that’s pretty sad," said DaVon Hamilton, defensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hamilton is trying to help more homeless animals find their forever homes.

“What’s on my cleats is Woody and like all different colors of animals on the sides of it, so it’s pretty cool," Hamilton said.

“He always wants all the attention all the time," Hamilton said. "He’s always interested in being in your face. He always wants to love on you. He’s a big licker.”

Now the Buckeyes alum and his four-legged friend with a big personality are raising money for the shelter through the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats."

Those at the shelter hope Hamilton's cleats can create more awareness of rescue dogs and cats in need of homes.

“It just warms our hearts and fills us with so much gratitude. Rescue pets are for everyone in the community. Everyone can find a companion, and we’re just really excited and thrilled that someone in the NFL chose to represent JHS," said Lindsay Layendecker, Assistant Development Director at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

“Before spending hundreds of dollars or thousands of dollars on a dog, I feel definitely everybody should at least go to a humane society or some type of pet rescue," Hamilton said.

You can bid on Hamilton's cleats and other cleats from NFL players by clicking here. All proceeds go to the non-profit the player represents.