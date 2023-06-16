Jaguars discuss playing home games at Daytona International Speedway during stadium renovation

The two sides met Friday. Jaguars team president, Mark Lamping, said there are several logistical questions as to how home games would work at the speedway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could we hear DUUUVAL chants at the World Center of Racing? Possibly.

"They expressed their interest that they'd love to have the opportunity to host the Jaguars, but I told them look we're going to look at every option there are a lot of questions as to how it logistically would work," Jaguars team president, Mark Lamping said.

Lamping met with Daytona International Speedway officials about possibly playing home games at the track during the team's stadium renovations.

"If you could close your eyes and imagine the 50-yard line, think the start finish line that's probably a good way to paint the picture of how it could look and where it could start," Daytona International Speedway track president, Frank Kelleher said.

The speedway hosted a soccer festival last year but has never set up for an NFL gameday.

"How you bring the field closer to the grandstands, but beyond that locker rooms just the field in of itself for the safety of the players I mean the standards are fairly high in the NFL I don't think it's going to let the standards fall below that," University of North Florida Associate Professor of Sport Managment, Kristi Sweeney, said.

"I do think logistically to do it once or twice may be something to consider but there would be a lot of challenges to make it happen every other Sunday," Sweeney said.

If the Jaguars decide to leave town for two years Sweeney thinks the University of Florida and Camping World Stadium in Orlando are more realistic options.

But says the home of the Great American Race would be unique.

"I think it'd be a unique fan experience and when I say unique, I see it as something that potentially happens maybe once in the season." Sweeney said.

The Jaguars are also looking at the University of North Florida, the Jumbo Shrimp stadium and London.

The team said it prefers to renovate and play elsewhere for two years.

It said it will take four years and cost more money if it stays and plays during renovations.

A spokesperson for Daytona International Speedway said it does not have a timetable on when or if Jaguars home games will come to the track.

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher gave this statement to First Coast News.

“Daytona International Speedway met with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week to begin to learn about their possible future facility needs and DIS’ ability to potentially support them. It is too soon to provide updates on the progress of the talks, nor forecast the likelihood of a potential collaboration.