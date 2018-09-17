Not too high above the tailgate spots at TIAA Bank Field, a message of love flying through the air.
“Happy birthday, Erin! Will you marry me?” All spelled-out on a banner, pulled by aircraft.
David Dunkley is the groom-to-be. Going into Sunday, he wanted to make sure everything was perfect.
“Very nervous. It took eight months of planning,” Dunkley said.
He pulled out a ring as family and friends let out shouts. The couple actually had their first date at a Jaguars game four years ago. O’Brien said she did not suspect anything until the proposal was in full swing.
“Family at our tailgate that was a little unusual that they showed up and friends from college, but now I realize why they all were here,” O’Brien said.
Ready to root on their team with a little extra hardware on her hand.
“I’m still surprised, still in a bit of shock right now yes.”
All sealed with a kiss and a familiar chant.
“Duuuval!” the couple shouted.
Pictures of David Dunkley and Erin O’Brien.