Guide: 2022 Jacksonville's Veterans Day Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville invites residents and visitors to pay tribute to our military, past and present, at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 beginning in front of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Step off will be at 11:01 a.m.

The parade will feature Mayor Lenny Curry, Grand Marshal Major General Douglas Burnett of the U.S. Air Force and two of Jacksonville’s oldest veterans: Joy Casino of the U.S. Navy at age 99 and Roxwell Robinson, Sr. of the U.S. Navy Reserve at age 99.

In addition, the parade will include senior military officials, active duty and retired military units, veteran groups, local school groups, decorative floats and more.

“As a city that is enriched with military roots, we are honored to host this annual parade to show our support and gratitude for those actively serving and those who have served,” said Curry. “We are proud of and deeply grateful for our military members and their families.”

The 2022 parade route will begin in front of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and continue on Water Street to Independent Drive. The parade will continue on Independent Drive to Newnan Street where the parade will head north to Bay Street.

The route continues east on Bay Street and concludes at Catherine Street.

The route has a soft, rolling closure, and will be managed by JSO at each intersection. Closure may end earlier as the end of the parade and street sweepers pass. Full closures:

5 a.m.: Close Main Street Bridge ramp to Independent Drive

7 a.m.: Close both eastbound lanes of Water Street between Lee Street & Jefferson Street

7:30 a.m.: E. Bay Street closed from Liberty Street through Shipyards

10:45 a.m.: Eastbound Bay Street closed from Ocean Street to Newnan Street

10:45 a.m.: Rolling Closure start at Water Street & Jefferson Street