Jacksonville's Military Affairs, Veterans Chamber of Commerce hosting business summit for veteran entrepreneurs

The Virtual Vetrepreneur Summit will be Friday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Military Affairs Department and the Jacksonville Veterans Chamber of Commerce are hosting a virtual summit for veterans who are entrepreneurs or small business owners.

The summit is open to veterans who both already have a business or are hoping to start a business.

Veterans must register for the summit ahead of time. You can tap this link to register for the summit.

Veterans will also have a chance to sign up for workshops that will give veteran business owners a chance to take advantage of resources to help them succeed.