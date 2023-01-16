x
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network

Jenkins Quality Barbecue, which has 3 locations in Jacksonville, was chosen for the Florida spot on Food Network's 50 States of Barbecue list.

Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!

The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.

Food Network says the signature hot mustard sauce is what makes Jenkins stand out.

Jenkins opened in 1957 as one of the only Black-owned barbecue spots in Jacksonville.

The business almost didn’t make it, as the owners struggled to find a bank that would give them a loan due to their race, but today, more than 60 years later, great-grandchildren of the founders are still in the kitchen stirring up the sauce.

READ MORE: 4 generations of Black restaurant owners working inside Jenkins Quality Barbecue

Last year, Jenkins was named as the best barbecue in Florida by Southern Living. Readers selected their favorite barbecue joints from every southern state, and Jenkins took the top spot.

    

