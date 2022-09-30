x
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders

The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian.

JTA says the lighting scheme is to specifically thank "utility crews, transit agencies, and emergency management teams in Florida, as they help our state recover from Hurricane Ian. Thank you for your service!"

Now that Hurricane Ian has moved off shore, recovery efforts will soon begin to clean up the devastation from the storm. 

Here is a look at some of the devastation left behind from Ian, which went on to make another landfall in South Carolina Friday as a Category 1 storm.

