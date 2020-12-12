Jacksonville Zoo welcomes new 16-foot giraffe

AJ is a 12-year-old bull giraffe who was born at Disney Animal Kingdom. He later spent some years at the El Paso Zoo before the Jacksonville Zoo acquired him.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomed a new member of the family, and he will be hard to miss.

AJ is a 12-year-old bull giraffe who was born at Disney Animal Kingdom. He later spent some years at the El Paso Zoo before the Jacksonville Zoo acquired him.

AJ is the tallest animal in the history of the zoo, measuring 16.5 feet. To put that in perspective, that is roughly twice the size of NBA legendary big man Shaquille O'Neil and about a tenth of the size of Cinderella's Castle at Disney World!