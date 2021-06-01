Jacksonville Zoo announces summer IllumiZoo Event

The IllumiZoo Summer Spectacle will begin at 6 p.m. every Friday night and continue until 10 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo will host a special nighttime event each Friday through the end of August for people to enjoy beautiful scenes under the stars.

The IllumiZoo Summer Spectacle will begin at 6 p.m. every Friday night and continue until 10 p.m. Guests who arrive while there is still sunlight will get a chance to see the animals until 30 minutes before sunset.

As the stars take over the sky, guests will be able to walk through illuminated scenes that include an enchanted fairy garden, an underwater world and a starry night.

"See an amazing spatial of color, animation, and gardens with vibrant hues and rhythms," the zoo says in a press release. "Stilt walkers and fire spinners will mesmerize, as will musicsynchronized animal displays and animated motifs of moving light."

There will also be live music, food, adult beverages and special gifts available.